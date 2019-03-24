My name is Jim Samodell and I am a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Ravenna. I also serve in our Bus Ministry. We have three bus routes — one in Windham, one in Ravenna and one in Kent and its surrounding area.



Jim Damacone, a friend of mine, was owner and operator of the Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins at 9168 S.R. 14 in Streetsboro. He was aware that I drove one of the three routes that picked up the children and he and his wife wanted to do something for the kids.



So they started donating doughnuts once a month, enough for all the kids picked up on all three bus routes. After many years, Jim sold his store back to Dunkin’ corporate. Once the changeover was completed and the dust settled, Jimmy English was the man who runs the store.



I went and met with him and explained what Jim, the previous owner of this Dunkin’ Donuts, had been doing for our bus kids and he graciously agreed to continue to supply our Bus Ministry with doughnuts.



Jimmy’s store is bright and clean and very friendly. They create and bake all doughnuts sold right on site. On behalf of all the kids who come to Bethel Baptist and enjoy the sweet doughnut treats, we thank you, Jimmy, and Dunkin’ Donuts, for your generosity.



Jim Samodell



Ravenna