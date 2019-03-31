Portage Park District and partners will kick off spring programming at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2. The open house style event will offer free health screenings and information from partners in the Medical Arts Building, Room 150 at University Hospitals Portage Medical Center in Ravenna.



A short presentation from Portage Parks will occur at 6:15 p.m. The program’s goal is to help the community get healthy and stay healthy while enjoying Portage Parks. Park Rx encourages visitors to use parks to focus on taking care of their health, including taking part in activities like walking or biking, rehabilitating after surgery or simply relaxing in the beauty of nature.



Initial programming will take place April through June and include a variety of program types such as: yoga basics, group hikes, nature hikes, and healthy eating. Program descriptions and registration can be found at portageparkdistrict.org.



Park Rx partners include: AxessPointe Community Health Centers, Inc. in Kent; Kent State University, School of Health Sciences; the Northeast Ohio Medical University SOAR Clinic in Rootstown; Ohio WIC; Portage County Health District; Portage County Job and Family Services; Sequoia Wellness; and University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.



"Park Rx is really a program for everyone in the community. With over 2,000 acres of land, 14 miles of hike and bike trail and nine miles of equestrian trails, it’s a great way to explore Portage County while also working toward healthy goals." said Andrea Metzler, Public Engagement Coordinator for Portage Park District. "We will continue to work on programs to improve quality of life for the community and look for feedback provided by our participants to further expand our offerings."



For more information, visit portageparkdistrict.org or call (330) 297-7728. The Portage Park District’s mission is to conserve Portage County’s natural heritage and provide opportunities for its appreciation and enjoyment.