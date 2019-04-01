APRIL 1, 1959



The grand opening is held for the newly-remodeled and modernized First National Bank building.



APRIL 1, 1969



Mayor Tingle says downtown business owners are either going to repair their sidewalks on their own or the city will have the work done and then the cost will be added to the business owners' tax duplicate.



APRIL 1, 1979



Guernsey County's jobless rate for February was 10.8 percent. The county has a labor force of 17,597, with 15,689 employed and 1,980 jobless.



APRIL 1, 1989



Two Barnesville youths were among the top-ranking Ohio students in the 40th annual American High School Mathematics Examination. They are David Carpenter and Robert Warrick of Barnesville High School.



APRIL 1, 1999



Cambridge freshman Ashley Dunigan placed first in the 800-meter run and first in the 1,600-meter run at a triangular meet held at Zanesville High School.



APRIL 1, 2009



Camco Financial Corporation ("Camco") parent company of Advantage Bank has announced that Troy D. Greenwalt has been appointed to the position of senior vice president, chief lending officer.