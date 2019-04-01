Editor’s note: Second in a series of 10 personality stories on the Top 10 academic students in the Loudonville High School Class of 2019.



LOUDONVILLE — Nicole McFadden’s mood was festive in late March.



After a visit to the campus, Nicole confirmed her decision to attend Kent State University to continue her education.



McFadden, daughter and youngest of three children of Shane and Regina McFadden of the Jelloway area, is one of the Top 10 academic students in the Loudonville High School Class of 2919, carrying a 3.8 academic average.



Her plans are to study human resource management at Kent, a college she chose because it is only one of two Ohio universities that offer that program as an undergraduate degree major. She also truly likes Kent State, "a nice school, in a very good area," she said.



Her human resources goal stems from helping her dad with his vehicle repair business, Reliable Wrench, where for several years she has helped him with the necessary bookwork for a small business, paperwork, preparation for taxes, etc.



"I enjoyed that kind of work, and then here at high school, I took a finance course from teacher Seth Youngen, and he helped me figure out what I wanted to do. My interest fit right in with the finance class, and the human resource side of it," she explained.



She plans to major in human resources, which would end with a business administration degree, with a minor in psychology.



"Both fields are a lot about helping people," she said. "I really want to do just that — help people."



McFadden said her favorite classes are English, "particularly because I love to read, and history. I also like the biology side of sciences. The only B I have gotten in school was in high school chemistry."



She lists Stephanie Meyer’s "Twilight" series as her favorite books.



She was a member of the Loudonville High School FFA chapter her freshman and sophomore years, and has been a varsity cheerleader, for both football and basketball, her junior and senior years.



She has two older brothers, Ryan, 27, and Steven, 24, and said "I grew up learning from my brothers’ mistakes.



In the past she has worked at the Hanover House restaurant, but with its closure, "I am looking for another job this summer," she said.