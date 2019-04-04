100 Years Ago (1919)



Several thousand people greeted the 146th Infantry, of which Alliance’s Company K was a part of, when it passed through Alliance en route to Akron for a parade. Only 42 Alliance boys were among the soldiers of Company K on the train that stopped in Alliance for nine minutes.



75 Years Ago (1944)



Donald Eckleberry wrote to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ira Eckleberry of West Indiana Avenue in Sebring, that he had been sent to Louisiana by his employer, the National Audubon Society, to paint studies of one of America’s rarest birds, the ivory-billed woodpecker.



For the second time in the 1943-44 school year, Sebring McKinley High was without a home economics teacher after Ruth Sprague had announced her resignation to marry Ensign Joseph L. Jensen, of the U.S. Navy, on Easter Sunday. Sprague had replaced Redah Keep, who eloped with a Sebring McKinley senior in January.



50 Years Ago (1969)



The Robert Roliff family was keeping the pioneer art of maple sugaring alive on the family farm in the 800 block of Stroup Road in Atwater. Mr. Roliff was assisted by neighbor Edgar James. The pair collected sap from 700 buckets each day from approximately 300 trees spread over 20 acres. It took 12 hours for a bucket, which held 12 to 16 quarts, to fill. It took about 50 gallons of sap to yield one gallon of syrup and an annual syrup harvest yielded approximately 160 gallons. Roliff and his wife, a mathematics teacher at Marlington High, began the maple syrup art in 1939.



Sigma Alpha Epsilon pledges Philip Stanley, Richard Button, James Jester, Edward Hall, Richard Kafton, Mark Davis, Ronald Newcomer, Dennis Beresh, Gary Schefer and David Murdoch were were pictured while taking a break from painting picnic tables at Silver Park as part of "help" week.



Sebring McKinley delegates to Girls and Boys State were chosen, including Pamela Elsass, Jennifer Muerth, Nancy Park, Charles Campbell and Brian Armstrong.



25 Years Ago (1994)



Opal Kuntzman, 59, a resident of the 1100 block of Garwood Street, was killed in a one-car accident in Randolph Township on U.S. Route 224. A passenger in the car, Nick Feciuch, 64, received serious injuries in the crash.