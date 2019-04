American Legion Post No. 331 will host its monthly all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday at the post home, 109 Elm St., Ravenna.



The menu includes eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, sausage gravy and biscuits, pancakes, french toast, toast, and beverages. There is no re-order on eggs and no phone-in orders will be taken.



The cost is $7 per person and free for children 4 and younger. The breakfast is open to the public.