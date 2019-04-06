Highlights of the 2019 Hudson Community Expo includes visits with city services, vendors, contractors and service providers from the Hudson area, produced by Allyn Marzulla and Nick Zaklanovich.



Hudson Heritage Association presents historian Thomas L. Vince explaining the life and times of former Hudsonite and polar explorer Lincoln Ellsworth, including many historic images.



The April edition of Good Day in Hudson welcomes Jamie Messenger, Hudson Drug and Alcohol Community Resource Specialist of Drug Safe Hudson and Marsha Eschliman, co-owner of Olympic Awards. Liz Murphy tells what’s happening in April. Tom Vince presents history of banking in Hudson.



Ellsworth Meadows Golf Club hosted an update session presenting the new USGA golf rules. Elaine Weiss, author of The Woman’s Hour, at the Hudson Library and Historical Society. Forum 360 host Ardith Keck talks with Cheryl Kanetsky of the Alzheimer’s Association of the Greater East Ohio Chapter, sharing some information and new research about the disease.



The Hudson Rotary Club hosted the city to discuss the Downtown Phase II ballot issue. The City Club of Cleveland presents a panel discussing the United States’ response and responsibility to violence beyond our borders, plus Frederick Lawrence of the Phi Beta Kappa Society, known for support of the liberal arts and sciences, fostering freedom of thought, and recognizing academic excellence.



HCTV archives: Josh Drean was presented in 2018 by Hudson Community First to talk about bullying; Shel Schweikert talks with Bill Currin about his years serving as Hudson’s city manager; Jose Sacaridiz had a 2018 show at Peg’s Gallery and will open another soon; Euclid Golf Historic District in Cleveland Heights has a connection to John D. Rockefeller and to Hudson.



Hudson Community TV community programming is Spectrum channel 1021. Government programming is 1022. Community information is 1023. To view the HCTV channels and archives online: watch.hudsoncommunity.tv.



