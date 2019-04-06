The second annual Streetsboro United Methodist Church Mat Making for the Homeless/Kent State University Alumni Service Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27 (lunch provided), at the SUMC Fellowship Hall, 8940 S.R. 43.



Volunteers are needed to cut plastic grocery bags, loop the strips, make balls of "plarn" and crochet the mats. Those attending should bring scissors, plastic grocery size bags and a large (10) crochet hook if able to crochet.



Participants may register for a free KSU commemorative T-shirt at www.kent.edu/DayofService by Thursday. Click on "Mat Making," complete the form and the T-shirt will be mailed in advance of the event. Questions may be directed to Beth at 330-626-4593 from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays.