Cambridge Primary's March "Students of the Month" are, front row l to r, Donovan Carpenter, Cameron Moore, Kaylee Kennedy, Cruz Engstrom and Isabell Brown; second row, Zayden Conrad, Jace Hazinakis, Peyton Meredith, Noah Jeffrey and Dalton Reasoner; third row, Liam Cutlip, Brady Shull, Melina Bradison, Gracie Barr, Ethan Lashley and Cohen Krise. Absent were Elyzabeth Barclay, Miranda Brumfield, Madison Blanchard and Hunter Ditto.