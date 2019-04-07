I have been a resident of Brimfield for 55 years and have voted on more than my share of levies requested by Field Local Schools. I have always voted yes on the school levies, and will continue to do so, for one reason; I do it for the kids. I too am on a fixed income, as are many residents of Brimfield and Suffield. Do we want our property taxes to increase? No. Do we agree with the way in which schools are funded in our state? No. But until a change is made in school funding, it is our responsibility to continue to support the children of our community. As a community, the education of my children and my grandchildren had been paid for. It is now my turn to pay it forward for someone else's children or grandchildren.



There is much false information and even confusion about how much our taxes will increase, should the levy pass. Please understand, when figuring how much your taxes will increase, taxes are figured on 35 percent of the county appraised value of your home. This 35 percent is called the assessed value. In the past, incorrect or misleading information has been shared to the community in an automated phone call, which usually goes out the day or two before voting.



We, the voters, have put Field Local Schools in this position. As we continually turn down levies, our school is in the same predicament as before, but now even further behind, forcing the school to request a higher millage then before. Twenty-eight years is way too long to not support the children of the Field Community. Please consider voting yes and support the kids.



Karen Carter, Brimfield