I have examined the evidence closely and listed my top five reasons for voting in favor of the Streetsboro Levy (Issue 6) on May 7.



• The phase out of Tangible Personal Property taxes cost Streetsboro City Schools $22 million from 2010 to 2022.



• While the average 5-year levy revenue falls short of expenditures after three years, SCS made the 2010 increase pay the bills for over eight years.



• SCS spends $635.75 less per pupil than Ohio’s state average. Our cost-per-student rose an average 2 percent per year while state money increased only 0.14 percent and we welcomed 200 new pupils since that 2010 levy yet stayed within that 5-year budget for over eight years.



While I was set back by our score of D on the Ohio School Report Card and I approve holding SCS to that standard, the following facts made me want to give them this chance to show what they can do.



• 80% of Ohio's school districts got a C or worse on the OSRC.



• SCS met or exceeded 18 of 21 categories.



• OSCR requires 80 percent achievement in each category.



• The oldest grades of the three-year window are continually replaced with vastly improved scores.



I am on Social Security and I know this will be hard for many people on fixed incomes. Please contact Citizens Care on Facebook for help for low-income families. Inflation hits our schools, too. I will eliminate my cable rather than short our children on the education they need to compete in the world. Other people helped pay for my kids’ education. I will do the same when it is deserved. This time it is.



Pearl Pullman, Streetsboro