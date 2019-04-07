NEW PHILADELPHIA – Rea & Associates Inc., a regional accounting and business consulting firm, once again landed a place on Accounting Today’s Top 100 Firms list. This time, the 12-office firm moved up 13 spots to take the 86th position in the ranking report published annually.



The ranking is primarily determined by revenue.



Additionally, the nationally recognized accounting industry publication also named Rea as the 13th fastest-growing CPA firm overall.



"The accounting profession is always changing, and firms must adapt and innovate to remain successful," said Don McIntosh, Rea’s CEO. "That’s why being recognized as one of the nation’s top firms is a testament to our firm’s innovative direction, accomplishments, employee development and client service. Great things are on the horizon for Rea, and I’m excited to continue to provide excellent services to our clients."



Rea & Associates plans to merge with Tucker & Tucker CPAs, effective May 1.



The merger, which furthers Rea’s commitment to growth, will add six more employees and one partner to the firm. All Tucker & Tucker CPAs employees will work out of Rea’s Cambridge office.



The professionals at Rea specialize in providing individuals, business owners, government entities and not-for-profit organizations with solutions to their accounting, tax and other business-related challenges.



The firm provides expertise in accounting, audit, benefit plan design and administration, business valuation, client advisory, succession planning, litigation support, profit enhancement, fraud detection and tax services.