Buckeye Lake Brewery plans to pump up its production with a new Reynoldsburg facility.

A 5,000-square-foot building at 1421 Davidson Drive will be home to a craft-beer brewing facility and taproom, said Rich Hennosy, owner and founder of Buckeye Lake Brewery.

The vacant building is across the street from the Reynoldsburg YMCA Community Center, which is expected to open later this year.

Hennosy said he plans a different name and logo for the Reynoldsburg location, but neither has been determined. He expects the new location will allow him to double production.

Hennosy said he plans to brew Reynoldsburg-specific beers and also will use the new location to brew some of the more than 20 beers in the Buckeye Lake line.

“We want to attach ourselves to the community,” Hennosy said. “Reynoldsburg was attractive to me because where we’re located and where a lot of our customers are – Reynoldsburg is right smack in the middle.

“There’s a real thirst for craft beer in Reynoldsburg, too.”

Buckeye Lake Brewery, which opened in 2012 at 5176 Walnut Road in Buckeye Lake, prides itself on beer names with historic ties and using locally sourced ingredients, like its coffee stout infused with beans roasted by Heath’s One Line Coffee Roasters.

The brewery’s motto is “Drink local. Drink better.”

The Reynoldsburg site also is expected to help the brewery expand its distribution area, Hennosy said.

Beers by Buckeye Lake Brewery, with varieties including Buoy Light, Pontoon Pale Ale and Legend Valley IPA, can be found at seven Columbus Kroger stores and 11 Giant Eagle locations, as well as “mom and pop” grocers, carryouts and bars and restaurants, Hennosy said.

In Reynoldsburg, Buckeye Lake brews can be found on tap at the Hickory House on East Main Street and in bottles at the Ameristop Food Mart on Lancaster Avenue.

Hennosy said work has not started on renovations to the building but he hopes to be open by the end of the year. He plans to open a taproom at the site but only after the production facility is in operation.

“Our biggest priority is getting the production part up and running. We need to make more beer and I expect that we’ll move our bottling line to Reynoldsburg,” he said.

