You might hear a lot about the COSI Science Festival from May 1 to 4. The culmination of this event May 4 is expected to bring more than 25,000 people to downtown Columbus for science experiences involving some of the world's greatest scientific minds.

Here's the thing: You don't need a science background to be amazed at the wonders that science helps create and you don't even have to leave New Albany to experience those wonders for yourself.

Science is all around us. Have you ever looked at a flower field and wondered how it became so beautiful? Or gazed at stars and thought about how big and vast the world really is? Or, even as a curious parent, wondered what kinds of science activities your child might learn as a student in the New Albany-Plain Local School District?

The Center of Science and Industry has inspired a number of New Albany community partners to celebrate the science around us in the days leading up to its festival.

For example, Red Twig Farms on May 1 is offering a special learning experience -- just for adults -- to highlight flower farming, while providing food and drinks. If you have children interested in horticulture, Red Twig on May 2 will offer a flower-farming experience just for them, too.

Speaking of children, on May 2 and 3, the New Albany branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library and New Albany-Plain Local will offer hands-on science experiences, including at the district's Easton E3 Learning Lab. (E3 denotes "energy, engineering and environment.")

If technology or IT is your thing, Buckeye Interactive will hold a session about how to optimize websites. This session will occur May 1 at Innovate New Albany, the city's business entrepreneurial incubator.

Last, but certainly not least, a star-gazing event will be held May 3 at Rocky Fork Metro Park, where the entire family (even our four-legged friends) can come out to see the stars and constellations.

If you read about any New Albany activities -- most of which are free -- that pique your interest, make sure to register at cosiscifest.org/events-2019.

As New Albany City Council's liaison to the school district, I also want to acknowledge New Albany High School graduate Aaron Westbrook.

You might have read about Aaron in a March 7 ThisWeek New Albany News feature, when Mayor Sloan Spalding helped recognize him as New Albany's COSI STEM Star.

Born with a limb difference, Aaron not only used science to make his own prosthetic arm with recycled materials and a 3D printer -- he also created his own 501(c)(3) company, Form5 Prosthetics, to create prosthetic limbs for those in need.

Aaron is an inspiration to all of us and he will be at the COSI Science Festival, sharing the science behind how his company helps transform lives.

On behalf of the city of New Albany, New Albany-Plain Local, the Columbus Metropolitan Library, the Metro Parks and all our other local partners, I encourage you to take some time during the first week in May to learn how science, the world and the beauty all around us are connected.

Marlene Brisk is a member of New Albany City Council.