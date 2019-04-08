Gahanna police responded to a complaint related to the smell of marijuana coming through the vent at a local apartment building.

Neighbors on Kamilah Lane have made formal complaints to a rental office in reference to the odor, according to a report received at 9:58 p.m. March 27. The reporting party said a resident was told to stop smoking in the apartment. The neighbor said the apartment management told her to call police when she smells the odor coming from the apartment, reports said. Police didn't smell marijuana and the resident at the apartment didn't answer when contact was attempted, reports said.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

* A Sedge Lane resident said cats, thought to be those of a neighbor, are walking on his vehicle, according to a complaint filed at 3:44 p.m. April 1.

* A Lansdowne Avenue resident reported paintball damage to his house, according to a report received at 6:04 p.m. March 31.

* A debit card was reported stolen from an unlocked car on Prince of Wales Drive, according to a report received at 1:58 p.m. March 30.

* A vehicle was rummaged through and change was taken overnight in the 400 block of Canterwood Court, according to a report received at 10:10 a.m. March 30.

* Two unlocked vehicles were rummaged through overnight on Foxwood Drive, according to a report received at 8:46 a.m. March 30.

* A suspicious vehicle was observed at Moorfield Drive and Amfield Court, according to a report received at 7:29 p.m. March 29. A man was sitting in a pick-up truck with binoculars, staring in someone's vehicle, reports stated. He had been there for two hours, according to reports. The man indicated he works for Colony Cats and was trying to catch a feral cat, reports said.

* A car was broken into at a business in the 300 block of South Hamilton Road, according to a report received at 4:12 p.m. March 29. The incident occurred about 2 p.m., when the car window was broken. The business has video, reports said.

* A Prince of Wales Drive resident reported a female party was harassing her via text and social media, according to a report received at 2:18 p.m. March 29. The two were in a physical altercation about a month ago but didn't report it then, according to reports. Police advised the resident she needs to go to court to file a stay-away order, reports said.

* A customer was refusing to leave a business on East Johnstown Road, according to a report received at 3:11 p.m. March 27. The customer was told to pursue business elsewhere and file in small-claims court for losses in a dispute, reports said.

* A man took a couple of cookies and put them in his pocket at a business in the 100 block of West Johnstown Road, according to a report received at 11:42 p.m. March 25.

* A window was broken overnight at a business on Stoneridge Drive, according to a report received at 10:14 a.m. March 25. No one would have been able to get through the window and get inside the business, reports said.

* Two vehicles were ransacked overnight in the driveway of a Hensel Woods residence, according to a report received at 9:46 a.m. March 25. The vehicles were unlocked, reports said.