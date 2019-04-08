A Grove City police officer driving through a gas station parking lot just before 5:30 p.m. March 26 in the 3000 block of Broadway discovered a car parked at a pump had been reported stolen out of Portsmouth.

The officer discovered the car's status after checking the license plate number. He approached the vehicle and found two male teens sitting the front seat. The passenger told the officer the car belonged to his grandmother. Both teens said they were not aware the car had been reported stolen.

The officer noticed what appeared to be a handgun sitting on the front passenger side floor. The teens told him it was a BB gun, and that two other BB guns were in the vehicle.

After dispatch confirmed the car was a stolen vehicle, the teens were placed in separate police cruisers.

Officers searched the car and found the two additional BB guns, a pair of coveralls and a black mask.

In her original report to Portsmouth police, the victim said her 15-year-old grandson, who was sitting in the passenger seat at the gas station, had taken the car about 1 a.m. March 26 and promised to return a few hours later. When he hadn't returned by 6 a.m., the woman called police to report her grandson was missing and that her car had been stolen.

The grandson and the driver, 16, were both arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Their guardians were notified and the teens were taken to the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* Officers responded April 3 to break-ins at two restaurants in the 3000 block of Turnberry Court.

The owner of the first restaurant told police he received an alarm call at 5:45 a.m. and discovered a cash drawer containing $400 and a digital video recorder, valued at $600, had been stolen.

Police were dispatched at 10:13 a.m to the second restaurant. The manager in training reported the back door appeared to have been pried open and a till containing $29 was missing. Surveillance camera video indicated the break-in occurred a short time before the alarm went off at the first restaurant.

* A resident in the 3500 block of Sterling Park Circle reported numerous tools, a backpack and totes containing dinnerware and family photographs were stolen from a detached garage. The theft occurred between 1 p.m. March 23 and 8 p.m. March 29. Total loss was $11,590.

* An employee of a cable company told police two of the company's utility boxes located in the 4800 block of Hoover Road had been forced open and the equipment inside damaged.

The man said he responded to the area about 8 p.m. March 30 to check on reports of a cable outage. He discovered the damage to the two utility boxes.

* The construction supervisor at a new home site in the 4400 block of Rishel Street told police March 29 a steel door, valued at $759, had been stolen from the home under construction.

The supervisor said his crew had left the door at the site the previous day after installing a window at the house. He said that when he arrived about 7:30 a.m. March 29 at the site, the door was gone.

* Two Grove City residents reported their cars were vandalized March 31 while the vehicles were parked at a church in the 4500 block of Broadway.

Both residents said they came out of the building at 1:45 p.m. and discovered the air had been let out of three of the four tires on each of their cars.