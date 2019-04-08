Local dentist Dr. Matthew Pavlick of Kent underwrote and sponsored all the third-graders in Kent City Schools with an Embracing Futures, Inc., Dr. Milton Rubin Oral Health Education Program this school year.



Because of him and his team, these kids participated in a 45-minute in-class presentation talking about their teeth, eating healthy, and how to take care of their mouths.



Each student went home that day with a personal toothbrush, tube of tooth paste, dental floss, disclosing tablets and a toothbrushing calendar.



As a special reward, each child that completed their toothbrushing calendar received free admission to the Akron Zoo, Akron Children’s Museum or the NFL Pro football Hall of Fame.