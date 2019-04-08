The Mount Carmel Grove City Hospital is scheduled to open April 28.

The opening of the 210-bed full-service medical facility "is a milestone in the history of Mount Carmel and our commitment to serving our patients in the southwest quadrant of central Ohio in the best and most efficient manner," said Sean McKibben, president and COO of Mount Carmel West.

The new hospital replaces Mount Carmel West in Franklinton.

Mount Carmel is implementing a $46 million plan for the West site at 793 W. State St. that will include expanded emergency room and outpatient services and expanded space for Mount Carmel's College of Nursing, McKibben said.

Mount Carmel Grove City will offer an expanded emergency department and intensive care, maternity, oncology and palliative care services, he said.

The complex also will have a new patient tower and medical office building.

The nearly $400 million project includes the 7-story, 500,000-square-foot inpatient hospital and 5-story, 120,000-square-foot medical office building on Mount Carmel's Grove City campus at 5300 North Meadows Drive, near the state Route 665 interchange with Interstate 71.

Grove City also will be a teaching hospital, McKibben said, serving as the headquarters for Mount Carmel's graduate medical education program.

The addition of the Mount Carmel hospital combined with the OhioHealth medical facility that opened last year and other medical offices opening in their wake is helping to transform Grove City into a health-care center, Mayor Richard "Ike" Stage said.

"It's been our long-term plan to make Grove City into a full-service community for our residents," he said. "With the Mount Carmel hospital opening, that puts a huge piece in place.

"Mount Carmel has always been a blessing for our community and for the southwest portion of Franklin County. It's such a benefit for our residents to have access to a variety of medical services so close to home."

Mount Carmel operated for more than a century in Franklinton site, but the move to Grove City will best allow the hospital to serve the community, McKibben said.

"We undertook a very intensive process with our medical staff over a number of years to determine where our services needed to be, and that is Grove City," McKibben said.

Forty-five percent of Mount Carmel West's inpatients live in Grove City and the surrounding area, he said.

"It's the area where the largest concentration of our inpatients come from," McKibben said.

The largest number of Mount Carmel physicians and staff members live or have practices in the Grove City area, he said.

The Grove City site also allows Mount Carmel to provide "a modern, healing environment for our patients," McKibben said.

"We were a bit landlocked at the Mount Carmel West site" which limited the facilities that could be located there, he said.

"Grove City's really going to be the first full-service hospital for central Ohio located south of the I-70 corridor," McKibben said.

"We're excited about the level of services we will be able to bring to the region."

About 1,500 employees are moving from the Franklinton site to Mount Carmel Grove City, he said. That will make the hospital Grove City's largest employer, Stage said. The public will be able to tour the hospital during a community open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13.

"People will be able to take a self-guided tour to see our new facilities," Mount Carmel spokeswoman Samantha Irons said.

"We'll have a variety of activities to make it a family-friendly event," she said.

A Touch-a-Truck display will include vehicles from the Jackson, Pleasant and Scioto township fire departments, Grove City Division of Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Franklin County Sheriff's Office as well as a Mount Carmel Survival Flight helicopter and a bomb-squad truck from the Columbus Division of Police.

While youngsters enjoy face painting, balloon artists and a photo booth, adults will be able to get a blood-pressure screening and visit a MediGold booth, she said.

"We'll have refreshments inside the building and food trucks from Schmidt's and Sweet Tooth Ice Cream outside," Irons said.

The hospital was expected to open in November 2018, but that was pushed back to February before being further delayed.

The opening was pushed back because of construction delays, McKibben said, adding that the delays were not caused by the April 2018 accident in which a construction worker, Randy Wilson, 45, of Worthington died on site.

afroman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAfroman