Natalie’s Coal-Fired Pizza and Live Music will open its second location this summer in the space that was sports bar King Avenue 5 near Grandview Heights.

“We’ve been working on this since last November and have come to a deal,” said Charlie Jackson, who has run the Worthington strip-center pizza and music destination with daughter Natalie since August 2012.

King Avenue 5 closed in December after a 13-year run.

Natalie’s Worthington location will continue to operate — including music acts — after the second location opens, Jackson said.

The new location, which might get a name other than Natalie’s, won’t create problems in booking acts at the original site, he said.

“I said to Natalie a few years ago that I could easily book another venue,” Jackson said. “We have more acts than we can handle now, even with shows six nights a week.”

The niche that Natalie’s occupies will ensure that there will be no difficulty in getting “great acts” in the second venue, said Alec Wightman, a Columbus lawyer and former chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame board.

The new location, at 945 King Ave, Columbus, is split into two rooms, but the total area — approximately 9,000 square feet — is significantly larger than the 2,400 square feet at 5601 N. High St. in Worthington.

The new music-hall area has a bar and will offer food, too, in the cabaret-style seating.

