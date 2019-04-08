A $2,500 trailer containing $7,000 worth of woodworking tools was stolen from a driveway in the 4700 block of McFadden Road.

The owner, a a 49-year-old woman, reported the crime at 4:30 p.m. March 29. She said the theft occurred between 4 and 6 p.m. March 15.

She told police she had been out of town and realized the trailer and contents were when she returned.

In other Northland-area police reports:

* A store in the 1400 block of Morse Road was broken into between 9:30 p.m. April 1 and 9 a.m. April 2.

A representative of the store said $1,300 worth of cigarettes and $350 worth of bedding were taken. The burglar smashed the glass in the front door, causing $1,100 in damage, and then left by the rear door, police reports said.

* Power tools valued at $3,500 were stolen from an unlocked work truck parked in the 5100 block of Sinclair Road, according to a complaint filed at 9:10 a.m. April 2. The theft took place after 5:30 p.m. the previous day.

* A 23-year-old woman told police someone entered her apartment in the 4600 block of Tamarack Boulevard between 1 and 9:30 p.m. April 1. She told an officer $3,000 in cash and her permanent resident card were missing.

* A 21-year-old woman said she returned from work to her home in the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle North to find the door open. Shoes valued at $320 and $400 in cash had been stolen, she said.

* Someone attempted to steal cigarettes valued at $1,862.29 along with $95 worth of cigars from a store in the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue, according to a report filed at 6:40 a.m. March 29.

A window was broken between 1 and 6 a.m., the police report said. The cigarettes and cigars were left on the northeast corner of the property not far from where the suspect or suspects would have exited, according to the responding officer.