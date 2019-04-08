A 29-year-old Canal Winchester man was charged with public intoxication at 3:22 a.m. March 24 when police responded to a 911 call in the 7900 block of Ambrose Bend Street.

According to reports, a homeowner said a shirtless man was banging on doors in the area. Police reports said the man attempted to hide from officers behind a black SUV.

He then tripped over his own feet while attempting to run away before he was taken into custody.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

* Electronics and jewelry valued at more than $1,600 were reported stolen March 28 from a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home in the 700 block of Hunnicut Drive. According to police reports, the items were stolen between 10 p.m. March 24 and 9:30 a.m. March 28.

* A 30-year-old Reynoldsburg woman was charged with assault after police responded to a 911 call shortly after 6:14 p.m. March 26 at a home in the 6300 block of Rippey Circle.

* An employee at a discount store in the 6300 block of East Livingston Avenue reported the theft of $41 worth of laundry detergent and dryer sheets at 8:59 a.m. March 26.

* A 35-year-old Pickerington woman was arrested shortly after midnight March 24 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, after police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a store in the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

* A resident in the 1200 block of Rosehill Road called police March 24 to report the theft of a catalytic converter from a 2004 Honda Odyssey minivan. The part, valued between $400 and $800, was stolen from the van while it was in front of the residence between 3 p.m. March 20 and 1:43 p.m. March 23.