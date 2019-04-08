Those unfamiliar with exotic spices might face a slight learning curve at Rollz Rice Indian Kitchen in Lewis Center, northwest of Polaris Fashion Place.

The quick-serve restaurant, a la Chipotle, allows customers to choose their own ingredients, starting with a wrap or rice bowl, followed by a protein, vegetable garnishes and a sauce.

Meals run from $6 to $11.

But things can get complicated for central Ohio diners who haven't become accustomed to achari, goat or chapati-style bread grilled on the flattop.

"I think there's going to be a little education curve in the beginning but once they've ordered, they'll like it," said Kailash Chughwani, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Seema.

Rollz Rice, which seats 44 in a casual environment, is at 724 Polaris Parkway, just west of South Old State Road.

It capitalizes on the build-your-own-meal paradigm, although some choices might seem a little outre.

Proteins include chicken, fish and goat, as well as vegetarian options, such as chickpeas, paneer (homemade cheese) and potatoes.

Homemade sauces include tikka masala, harissa (a North African hot-chili paste) and achari, a tomato-based sauce made with toasted spices. More familiar choices include creamy Sriracha and avocado cilantro.

"It's completely balanced from a food perspective and light from a calorie perspective, and less sodium, too," Chughwani said.

Sides include soups, crispy lentil kachori and potato-filled samosa.

Rollz Rice makes almost everything from scratch, including pistachio and almond kulfi, a type of Indian ice cream.

Chughwani said he hopes to apply for a license to sell wine and beer.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 614-505-6046.

====

Dos Sabores Taqueria and Mexican Grill is expanding.

The restaurant, 6042 Huntley Road in Columbus, just east of Worthington, is acquiring an 1,800-square-foot space to the south, which will include a sitdown bar and about 24 seats, owner Cesar Ramirez said.

Ramirez said the plan is to recast Dos Sabores into a full-service restaurant, with some additional entrees.

The cemita, a sesame roll stuffed with ingredients, and memela, a type of tortilla loaded with toppings, will remain on the menu, he said.

====

Ibex Cafe and Bar soon will join central Ohio's growing Ethiopian restaurant scene.

The cafe, named after the walia ibex, a large horned goat native to the east African country, will open in a couple months at 1024 Shady Lane in east Columbus.

Betelhem Walla, the owner and chef, said she would serve both meat and vegetarian entrees, most costing about $10.

She also hopes to have a full liquor license in place upon opening.

With a food truck on the streets of Columbus, Michael Moses is expanding into Polaris Fashion Place, 1500 Polaris Parkway in Columbus.

His business, Friedays, will become part of the food court this summer.

"It's going to be built to look exactly like my food trailer," said Moses, who launched the truck in March 2017.

Signature styles of loaded fresh-cut fries are the specialty -- pizza, Philly cheesesteak, poutine and chicken-bacon ranch, among them. The tagline is: "Make every day taste like the weekend."

Most options cost $6 to $9.

Moses said he has another brick-and-mortar location picked out in downtown Columbus but doesn't have a lease signed yet.

====

A mid-April opening is planned for Aangan Indian Bistro, which is taking over a 7,000-square-foot Crosswoods space at 7520 High Cross Blvd. in Columbus.

Lakhvir Hayer, who recently sold Amul India Restaurant on Sawmill Road, said Aangan will specialize in North Indian fare, but it also will offer Indochinese dishes, such as vegetable Manchurian.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary