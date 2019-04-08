The Grandview Heights Division of Police has arrested and charged a Grandview man Monday, April 8, with one count of rape of a juvenile, a first-degree felony, according to an April 8 news release from the police division.

A warrant was issued and Terry J. McFadden, 69, of 795 Gladden Road, was taken into custody, according to the release.

Police received a referral April 7 from Franklin County Children Services of possible inappropriate sexual contact between an in-home day care provider and two children, ages 4 and 7, who were under his care, the release said.

Officers interviewed McFadden on April 8 about the allegations and found probable cause to charge him, the release said.

Prior to McFadden's arrest, other children were taken from his home, and follow-up will be conducted with Franklin County Children Services, the release said.

Grandview police are requesting any parents or individuals who know of children who are or had been under McFadden's care to contact the department's detectives bureau at 614-488-7901.

McFadden was arraigned April 9 in Franklin County Municipal Court, according to court records.

Bond was set at $275,000. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Thursday, April 18.

