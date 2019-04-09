It's officially senior-tag season, which typically prompts a mixed response from students, parents, schools and police departments.

Senior tag is a game played by seniors -- usually without oversight or involvement from districts -- at many high schools in central Ohio under a variety of rules.

Olentangy Orange High School senior Cole Robb said his school's version of the game is a multiround tournament involving teams of five.

Each week, a team has a matchup against another team. The teams use Nerf guns to shoot each other; a hit puts opponents "out" of the game. Safe zones such as cars, garages, school grounds and workplaces are off-limits.

If a player is naked (socks are OK), they're also safe. Sundays are off-days.

Teams participating -- Robb estimated about 26 this year -- paid $25 entry fees. After the organizers take a small cut, the last team standing gets a prize of about $500.

On the surface, the game might seem harmless enough, but law-enforcement organizations regularly share concerns about the tradition.

"Typically, every year during the high school senior-tag game, we see an increase in suspicious-person calls, and this year is no different," said Delaware County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Tracy Whited.

"Any time anyone calls us to report something suspicious, we are going to respond to ensure everyone's safety," she said. "In anticipation of this annual game, we use social media to help communicate to the public that we never want anyone to assume that anything they observe as suspicious is probably just kids playing senior tag."

Whited said the department is asking residents to call 740-833-2800 for reports of suspicious activity.

She said school resource officers in the Olentangy Local School District have been reminding students that the department will issue citations for those who "push the envelope and break the law," including criminal trespassing, reckless driving, disorderly conduct and public nudity.

The sheriff's department also has asked students not to use Nerf guns that are black or otherwise resemble real guns.

"These seniors are about to enter the real world as adults -- in fact, many are already 18 years old -- and they need to be smart and remember that there are always consequences to their actions," Whited said. "While they might think it's all just fun and games, it can turn dangerous quickly. We are striving to keep the public safe, which includes the students and all community members."

Robb said incidents rarely become dangerous. Although he has heard of police involvement a few times already this year, he said, sheriff's deputies have been "completely considerate" thus far.

While the Delaware County Sheriff's Office has been proactive on the matter, Olentangy leaders are not discussing it.

District spokeswoman Kristyn Wilson said the district had "nothing to add" to the conversation about senior tag and directed questions to the sheriff's department.

She said the game is "neither" explicitly banned nor allowed.

"It's not a school-sanctioned activity," she said.

Robb said he and others haven't heard any official stance from schools.

"I can't recall the school announcing anything or sending an email," he said.

In general, Robb said, he thinks the game is simply a fun product of the end of senior year.

He said he and others have a variety of new stories -- such as his team ambushing an opposing classmate when he thought he was on a date -- from a tradition meant to close out students' high school careers.

"I think it's a great opportunity to create some memories of our final months of high school together as a class," he said. "It creates interaction between people who would have never talked before.

"And who doesn't like the money involved if you win?"

aking@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAndrew