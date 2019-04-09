A 34-year-old Columbus man was arrested for disorderly conduct March 22 after Dublin police received a call from a ride-service employer who was reporting and ill-behaving passenger.

The driver told police the man had threatened him and exited the vehicle while on Interstate 270 and had at one point lied in the roadway, according to police reports.

When police arrived the man was intoxicated and had multiple cuts on his face, and he had blood on his face and his hands.

Police took the man to Franklin County Jail.

In other recent Dublin police department incident reports:

* Criminal trespassing was reported March 27 in the 6700 block of Longshore Street.

* A 42-year-old man was charged with marijuana drug abuse March 27 in the initial block of Darby Street.

* A 31-year-old man was charged with marijuana drug abuse March 27 in the 5400 block of Blazer Parkway.

* The tires and wheels of a new Honda Civic SI were reported stolen at 9:35 a.m. March 26 in the 6700 block of Sawmill Road. The property was valued at $2,614.96.

* A 25-year-old man was charged with drug possession March 25 at Sawmill Road and Snouffer Road.

* Clothing and other property, for a total value of $51, were at 12:14 p.m. March 24 reported stolen in the 6500 block of Riverside Drive.

* Clothing, electronics worth $2,000 and $803 in cash were reported stolen at 11:59 a.m. March 24 from the 400 block of Metro Place North.

* A tote bag valued at $10 was reported stolen at 10:21 a.m. March 24 from the first block of Corbins Mill Drive.

* Telecommunications fraud was reported March 24 in the 5900 block of Winslow Court.

* A 28-year-old man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia March 24 in the 5800 block of Locbury Lane.

* An 18-year-old man was charged with possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia March 24 in the 6500 block of Riverside Drive.

* A 30-year-old man was charged with allowing animals or fowl to run at large March 23 in the 7200 block of Innisfree Lane.

* Fraud was reported at 1:37 p.m. March 22 at 5500 block of Villas Drive.

* A 37-year-old man was charged with marijuana drug abuse March 22 in the 6600 block of Dublin Center Drive.

* A 35-year-old man was charged with criminal trespassing March 22 in the 6100 block of Sawmill Road.

* A 31-year-old man was charged with theft March 22 in the 300 block of South High Street.