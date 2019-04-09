Dublin City Council on April 8 postponed a vote on tax incentives that would go toward the construction of an outpatient medical center in Dublin to allow more time for negotiations.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has proposed the development on 34 acres owned by Dublin near state Route 161, U.S. Route 33 and Shier Rings Road.

The city is concluding negotiations and finalizing terms and conditions of the agreement in preparation for the second reading scheduled for April 22, said Donna Goss, Dublin development director.

Dublin Vice Mayor Chris Amorose Groomes said she appreciated city staff's decision to allow additional time to prepare the agreement.

Council members at a March 11 council meeting expressed concern about a portion of the agreement that stipulates what could be developed on city-owned land surrounding the proposed development.

Mayor Greg Peterson said at that meeting that although he thought the project was "incredibly exciting," he was concerned with a portion of the agreement that would place restrictions on what the city could do with the remaining land.

Peterson said he had an issue with language that stated the city couldn't sell the land to anyone who would create any patient care services that would directly compete with services Ohio State would offer within its 34-acre development now or in the future.

The incentive would be a 15% performance incentive for 10 years (2023-2032) on net new tax withholdings, capped at $1.1 million in total, once that threshold is reached within the defined term, regardless of calendar year, according to a staff memo.

The project is expected to bring substantial economic and social benefits to Dublin, including the creation of about 350 new employment opportunities with a projected payroll exceeding $50 million annually within the first 10 years of operation of the project and the retention of nearly 60 existing full-time equivalent jobs and nearly $6 million in annual payroll, according to the memo.

Under the agreement between the city and Ohio State, the university would be required to pay 32.5 percent toward related public infrastructure improvements, including the realignment of Shier Rings Road, the relocation of a ditch and improvements in water, sewer and Dublink fiber optic service.

Additionally, Ohio State would contribute $1.25 million to the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Avery and Shier Rings roads, according to the memo.

A target schedule included in the memo shows Ohio State is slated to close on property acquisition in May 2020, with construction in October 2020 and occupancy between June and September 2022.

