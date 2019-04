Randolph Fire Department will host an Easter egg hunt from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday in the fire station (rain or shine). Fire truck rides start at 1 p.m. with the egg hunt at 2 p.m.



The event features prizes, popcorn, punch, coffee and a bike raffle.



Age groups for egg hunt are 0-2 years, 3-4 years, 5-6 years, 7-8 years, and open age group. Those attending should bring their own basket to this free, fun event.