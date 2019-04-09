More than $3,000 worth of items were stolen between 12:30 and 5 a.m. April 1 from a residence in the 1100 block of City Park Avenue, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

Items stolen were a $2,040 purse, $585 sunglasses, $168 purse, $500 computer, $200 car key and miscellaneous credit cards and forms of identification.

The burglar also caused $200 worth of damage to a window frame.

In other German Village-are incident reports:

* A $1,000 Ford Ranger, manufacturing date unknown, was stolen between 9 p.m. March 28 and 4 a.m. March 29 from the 1200 block of South High Street.

* A tussle over a beer was reported at 3:15 p.m. April 2 at a store in the 100 block of West Sycamore Street.

The victim told police he was leaving the store with a six-pack of beer when another person asked him for one of the beverages.

The victim said he told the man "no" and the suspect grabbed for the merchandise.

They both wrestled until the suspect grabbed five beers and ran to the rear of the store, reports said.