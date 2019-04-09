Four people were arrested on drug-related charges the last week of March and first week of April by the Hilliard Division of Police:

* A 23-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia at 12:45 a.m. March 28 at Davidson Road and Heather Ridge Drive.

* A 31-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia at 1:55 a.m. March 28 at Edwards Farms Road and Bourbon Street.

* A 25-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 5:30 a.m. March 30 at Cemetery Road and High School Drive.

* A 30-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug-abuse instruments at 2:35 a.m. April 4 on the 2600 block of Alton Darby Creek Road.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* A vehicle reported stolen was determined to be repossessed, said Sgt. Kris Settles.

The 2004 Ford SUV worth $4,000 was reported stolen between 11 p.m. March 31 and 10:15 a.m. April 1 from the 4800 block of Drayton Road.

* A cellphone was reported stolen at 8 p.m. March 27 from the 4500 block of Cosgray Road. Property loss was estimated at $1,100.

* A license plate was reported stolen between 6:30 p.m. March 26 and 6 p.m. March 28 from a vehicle parked on the 3400 block of River Narrows Road.