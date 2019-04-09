Whether you are a fan of Thor, Captain Marvel, Black Widow or Iron Man, Saturday, April 13, will be a day to make Stan Lee proud as Worthington Libraries celebrates "Marvel Day."

"So many people are such huge fans of the Marvel comics and movies, including library staff, that we wanted to provide an opportunity for the community to come together for some serious superhero fun," said Carol Veach, adult-services librarian at the Old Worthington Library and a coordinator for the event.

The event, scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Old Worthington Library, 820 High St., will include activities for all ages. When guests arrive, they will be presented with an "Avengers Initiative" dossier guiding them through all there is to do and see.

If you're a friend of Ant-Man and Wasp, the Ohio State University Department of Entomology will teach visitors all about the lives of insects and bugs.

For those into cosplay, there will be a costume contest for all ages starting at 2:30 p.m. The contest will be judged by local superheroes representing the Worthington Division of Police and Worthington Fire and Emergency Medical Services. Event participants can also give back to local police and firefighters by designing a card to thank them for their service.

" 'Marvel Day' is truly a community effort with additional participation from The Laughing Ogre comic shop, who will be handing out free goodies, and the Heroes Alliance as the Avengers," Veach said.

More information about this event is available on the library's website, worthingtonlibraries.org.

Lisa Fuller is director of community engagement for Worthington Libraries.