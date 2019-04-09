A new office and co-working development will be coming to Westerville in May.

Elevate Westerville, part of Elevate Office, to be located at 670 Meridian Way in the Westar Place development, will offer individual office suites as well as a co-working space.

Drew Kelly, vice president of real estate and development for Indianapolis-based Envoy, the company responsible for the office project, said the company was interested in Columbus because the demographics were similar.

"We've kind of saturated the market," he said of the Indianapolis area.

Kelly said the company found Westerville appealing because of the growth in the city.

"We like the growth, both population and business-centric growth," he said.

He said the individual office suites have a rate that includes the cost of rent, utilities and property to make things easier for potential buyers.

He said the building will have 151 office suites that range from $399 to $1,299.

He said for co-working, there is no fee for basic use. Upgraded co-working with 24/7 access, a mailbox and private internet starts at $199 a month, he said.

"Most of our suites run in the $499- to $699-a-month range," he said.

The company attracts local businesses and entrepreneurs such as tech start-ups, law offices, salons and consulting and professional services to its sites, according to its website.

The Westerville building will be two stories with 36,000 square feet of total space with 18,000 square feet per floor.

Lynn Slomsky, a Westerville resident, will be the community's property manager, according to a press release from the company.

"The property manager plays an important role in the success of our communities, and Lynn will be a great, dedicated ambassador for the new members of Elevate Westerville," said Scott Baldwin, Elevate Office president, in the release.

Slomsky is a graduate of Ohio State University, according to the release.

Kelly said officials expect to have a grand-opening event May 1 but have started pre-leasing spaces.

David Collinsworth, Westerville's city manager, previously said that 2019 would bring a lot of development of the Westar area.

In 2014, the city paid $6.38 million to purchase the tract from former owners Altair Realty Ltd. and North Westerville Ltd., both of which were incorporated by developer Jerome G. Solove.

The land is east of Interstate 71 along Polaris Parkway, with access points to the Westerville community at Polaris Parkway and Cleveland Avenue.

