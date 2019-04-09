Nationwide Realty Investors announced April 9 a pair of new projects that are underway at Grandview Yard, the development along the eastern edge of Grandview Heights.

Ground has been broken for a two-story, 34,000-square-foot office building at 950 Goodale Blvd. The Carlile Patchen & Murphy law firm will occupy about 17,000 square feet on the second floor of the building, which will be located on the north side of Goodale, just west of Bobcat Avenue.

Construction is expected to be completed in spring 2020.

NRI also announced plans for the Junction, a residential project featuring three independent, side-by-side buildings with 20 two-story townhome residences and walk-ups along Bobcat Avenue.

“We are pleased to announce the development of additional commercial and residential projects at Grandview Yard,” said NRI President and Chief Operating Officer Brian Ellis in a statement. “Creating a great neighborhood isn’t just about the construction of individual buildings. It’s about generating a vision that brings complementary elements together where the whole is far greater than the sum of its parts.

"As Grandview Yard continues to grow, we’re able to provide an even more engaging mixed-use environment for our office tenants and residents, and deliver a thriving development for this community.”

