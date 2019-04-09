In about a year, the North Market's Dublin location will be open for business.

North Market Development Authority executive director Rick Wolfe said the new public market is expected to open at the beginning of April 2020 in Dublin's Bridge Street District.

The original North Market, a public market with dozens of independent vendors, is in Columbus' Short North.

The ThisWeek Dublin Villager in September had reported the market had been considering a second location in Dublin.

According to an April 3 news release, a subsidiary of the North Market Development Authority, Crawford Hoying and the Columbus-Franklin County Finance Authority reached a management agreement to operate a second market in Dublin.

The market will be on the ground floor at 6736 Longshore St. in Crawford Hoying's Bridge Park development, according to the press release.

Bridge Park is a massive development at state Route 161 and Riverside Drive in Dublin. It includes retail, office, restaurant and residential spaces.

Matt Starr, Crawford Hoying development director, said the garage that will be the market's home is under construction now. It will include five levels of parking. Interior work for the ground floor where the market will likely not start until September, he said.

The design won't be an exact replica of the downtown location, he said.

"We don't want it to be all shiny and new ... but we can't fake historic, either," he said.

The garage costs about $18 million to construct, Starr said, and the market will be another $5 million.

Crawford Hoying issued a series of bonds to finance those projects, and also levied a 0.5 percent sales tax for businesses within the boundaries of Bridge Park that are subject to the state sales tax, Starr said.

The downtown market has 35 spaces for vendors, the number of vendors at the Dublin location will be about 20 or so, because the center of the market will be taken up by seating and a stage, Wolfe said.

Vendors will include fresh food, fish, poultry, cheese, flowers, specialty food, beer and wine and bakery goods. The market also will include a full-service bar, he said.

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah