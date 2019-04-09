Five people, all Powell residents, independently reported having change, gift cards and other small items stolen from unlocked vehicles while they were parked in the 4200 block of West Powell Road.

Powell police reports said the incidents occurred between 8 p.m. April 2 and 6:30 a.m. April 3.

The victims collectively reported about $170 worth of items missing.

In addition, a Dublin woman reported someone smashed the window of her vehicle while it was parked in the 4000 block of West Powell Road around 8:45 p.m. April 3.

The woman reported someone smashed a passenger-side window to gain access to her car. No items were listed as missing.

In other recent Powell police reports:

* A Powell resident reported someone stole $150 in gift cards from his vehicle while it was parked at his residence in the 200 block of Woodedge Circle East.

The man told police he believes the cards were taken between April 1 and 4. Reports do not indicate whether his vehicle was locked or unlocked during the theft.