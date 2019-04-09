Shake Shack, the New York City burger chain, plans to open a second Columbus-area location.

The chain expects to open a restaurant in the Graduate Hotel, 750 N. High St. in the Short North.

A Shake Shack also is expected to open in the summer at Easton Town Center. The fast-casual chain has more than 160 restaurants.

Shake Shack, which started as a food cart in New York City, falls among the ranks of Five Guys and Smashburger as fast-expanding burger chains.

The Graduate Hotel will have 171 rooms and is expected to open in the fall.

mhenry@dispatch.com

@megankhenry

The Great Food Debate

Listen to season 1 of ThisWeek’s podcast series devoted to all things food-related in central Ohio:

Looking for more?

Check out our Staff Q&A, which is updated weekly.