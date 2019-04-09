One Westerville South High School senior has his art on display in the James A. Rhodes State Office Tower, and two others have their works on exhibition at the McConnell Arts Center in Worthington.

The artwork by South seniors Simon Chaney, Olivia Musser and Desiree Cannon have been selected for the Ohio Governor's Youth Art Exhibition.

South art teacher Amy Roush said the competition, now in its 49th year, is dedicated to providing young artists with opportunities to advance their talent.

She said it also provides an opportunity to receive scholarships from Ohio colleges and universities, as well as the experience of entering and exhibiting in a professional situation.

"The Governor's Show is a very competitive exhibition," Roush said. "I am so proud of these three students. They have worked really hard over the last few years to hone their skill and creativity."

An acrylic painting by Chaney was selected at the state level and will be exhibited in the State Office Tower, 30 E. Broad St.

The exhibition is being installed through Friday, April 12, and closes at the end of May.

Students are scheduled to receive Awards of Excellence and scholarship awards at noon May 5 at the Vern Riffe Center for Government and the Arts, 77 S. High St., and at 2 p.m. May 5 at the State Office Tower.

Exhibition dates are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22 through May 16.

"I'm looking forward to seeing my painting hanging in the State Office Tower," Chaney said. "And I really appreciate the scholarship money."

He plans to attend the Columbus College of Art and Design in the fall.

A sculpture by Musser and a mixed-media piece by Cannon were chosen for the regional exhibition at the McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St. in Worthington.

It opened March 21 and continues until May 12. An awards reception took place April 7.

The process of selecting artwork for the state exhibition begins on a regional level, according to Roush.

She said the state is divided into 15 regional locations, with high school students in each region invited to enter work in that regional judging.

Each region has a designated regional director, who is responsible for choosing the judges for his or her region and arranging specifics of the event.

Roush said the state judging takes place in Columbus; however, the judges for this level of competition are chosen from all over the country and are generally professional artists, college level instructors, or both.

From the 11,500 regional entries from the 15 regions, approximately 2,500 are selected to enter the state judging.

State jurors then select 300 pieces for the actual exhibition, with 25 of the 300 chosen to receive the Governor's Award of Excellence.

Scholarships are offered to seniors by over 30 universities and colleges of art.

Roush said the selection of scholarship recipients is left strictly up to those institutions who offer them.

The Governor's Exhibition is a vehicle through which schools and students are brought together, she said.

