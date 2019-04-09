A 22-year-old Westerville woman was arrested for aggravated robbery and kidnapping at 3:47 a.m. March 26 on Heatherdown Drive.

The woman had taken $400 from a victim while holding him at gunpoint, according to the report. The woman was a worker at a nearby club and had taken the victim home, according to the report. She was transported without incident to the Franklin County jail.

In other recent Westerville Division of Police incident reports:

* A 23-year-old Columbus resident and a 40-year-old Westerville resident were arrested at 2:09 p.m. March 30 following a theft from a business on Polaris Parkway. The pair refused to pay a bill of $56.57, according to reports. The Westerville resident was searched by police and was found to have a plastic bag containing marijuana, reports stated. She was also issued a summons for Westerville Mayor's Court for possession of a controlled substance. Both were taken to the Franklin County jail.

* Two juveniles stole $223 worth of items at 12:32 p.m. March 25 from a store on East Schrock Road. Both were found cutting open merchandise and hiding items in their clothing, according to the report. The two were released to a guardian and banned from the location.

All merchandise was recovered, reports stated.