Whitehall police arrested a 19-year-old Columbus man for carrying a concealed weapon, receiving stolen property and aggravated menacing at 1 p.m. March 28 at an apartment in the 1100 block of Great Oak Drive.

Police responded to a report of a man with a gun at the apartment. When they arrived, a woman who resides there was identified as the girlfriend of the suspect, according to reports.

Police recovered a pistol at the scene, reports said. The gun had been reported stolen, police said.

Officers also impounded 205 grams of marijuana at the scene, reports said.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* Burglaries were reported at 11:35 a.m. March 27 in the 3700 block of Doney Street; at 11:05 a.m. March 28 in the first block of South Hamilton Road; at 9:30 p.m. March 28 in the 100 block of Woodcliff Drive; at 5:30 a.m. March 31 in the 4300 block of East Broad Street; and at 3:30 p.m. March 31 in the 4000 block of Doney Street.

* Thefts were reported at 10:15 a.m. March 27 in the 4400 block of East Main Street; at 3:30 p.m. March 28 in the 4800 block of Langley Avenue; at 3:30 p.m. March 29 in the 600 block of South Yearling Road; at 1:45 p.m. March 31 in the 3800 block of Elbern Avenue; at 5:45 p.m. March 31 in the 4700 block of East Broad Street; at 6:15 p.m. April 1 in the 500 block of South Yearling Road; at 11:45 a.m. April 2 in the 4300 block of Yearling Circle; and at 10:10 p.m. April 2 in the 400 block of Westphal Avenue.

* An assault was reported at 5:45 p.m. March 30 in the 3800 block of East Broad Street.

* Vehicles were reported stolen at 2:10 a.m. April 1 from the 3800 block of Doney Street; at 6:50 a.m. April 1 from the 4500 block of San Jose Lane; at 3 p.m. April 1 in the 4400 block of Saint Margaret Lane; and at 3:50 p.m. April 1 in the 4400 block of East Main Street.

* Property destruction was reported at 11:15 a.m. March 29 in the 4200 block of East Broad Street; at 8:45 p.m. March 30 in the 600 block of Ross Road; and at 2:40 p.m. April 1 in the 4200 block of Doney Street.

* Police responded to reports of shots fired at 12:15 a.m. March 29 in the 500 block of South Hamilton Road; and at 11:35 p.m. April 2 at East Main Street and Beechwood Road.