A resident told the Worthington Division of Police at 6:57 p.m. March 30 her bank account had been compromised and someone had attempted to make purchases with the account in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

In other recent Worthington Division of Police incident reports:

* A construction worker reported an attempted burglary to police at noon March 28 on the 500 block of Olentangy Boulevard. He said the house was under construction and was empty. Nothing was reported missing.

* A resident reported an attempted burglary at 4:57 p.m. March 30 in the 400 block of Schrock Road. Someone tried to pry open an apartment door, Sgt. Jim Moran said.