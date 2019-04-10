Stanley R. Grimes, 76, passed away Monday (April 1, 2019) at his home.



He was born Jan. 22, 1943, in Rochester, son of the late Charles H. Grimes and Wilma L. (Hayes) Grimes. He grew up in Fairview, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing cards. He was an avid golfer who scored two holes-in-one over the years.



Mr. Grimes retired from Bannock Coal & Ohio River Collieries.



After graduating from Zane Trace High School, he proudly served in the US Army.



Mr. Grimes was a member of the First Baptist Church for many years.



He served as a council member for the Village of Old Washington, and was a member of the Moose Lodge and the Cambridge Lions Club.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sharlene (Showalter) Grimes, who died Dec. 14, 2014. They were married Dec. 29, 1961. Also deceased is a sister, Shirley Miller; brothers, John and David Grimes; sisters-in-law, Nancy Grimes, Shirley Hayes, and Janet Larrick; and brothers-in-law, Raymond Watson, Virgil Miller, and Randall Wolff.



He is survived by his daughter, Shelly (Kevin) Long of Cambridge; brothers, Gary (Beverly) Grimes of Senecaville, Kenny Grimes of Fairview, and Steve Grimes of Westerville; sisters, Arlene Watson of Akron, Sherry White of Akron, Vicky (Rick) Schnacke of Marietta, Ga., and Linda Wolff of Lake Worth, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Fairchild of Cambridge and Carrie Grimes of Braselton, Ga.; many nieces and nephews; his beloved dog, Katie May; a special caregiver, Jordan Zaleski; his best friend, Bob "Zoo" Smith; and his dear friends at Deep Cut.



Visitation was held Friday (April 5, 2019) at Thorn-Black Funeral Home, Cambridge, where a Lions Club service took place.



Funeral services were held at Thorn-Black Funeral Home, Cambridge, on Saturday (April 6, 2019) with the Rev. Dan Milburn officiating. Burial was in the Fairview Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, consider a contribution to Hospice of Guernsey Inc., P.O. Box 1165, Cambridge, OH 43725; or to the Cambridge Lions Club.



Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.thorn-blackfuneralhomes.com