The Upper Arlington Police Division has issued a traffic alert asking motorists to avoid the intersection of Lane Avenue and Northwest Boulevard on Thursday morning, April 11.

The alert, sent Wednesday, April 10, said a large crane would block two lanes of eastbound traffic on Lane Avenue at Northwest Boulevard.

Traffic is expected to be impeded from 7:45 to 9:30 a.m.

“Eastbound traffic is expected to be seriously impacted during the morning rush,” the alert said. “Please avoid that intersection if travelling from the west and use an alternate route in order to avoid delay.”

nellis@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNate