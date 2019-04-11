Gahanna’s Planning Commission approved a final development plan and related legislation April 10 for a 92-unit nursing and personal-care facility by National Church Residences across from the north end of the Gahanna Municipal Golf Course on Olde Ridenour Road.

The commission voted 6-0 in favor of the facility that consists of a three- and four-story building with 92 units for senior living. Commission member Rick Duff was absent.

According to the plan, the four-story portion of the building would be located closer to Olde Ridenour Road while the three-story portion would be located west of the site, closer to single family residential.

Michael Blackford, the city’s deputy development director, said the property is 4.2 acres, and the building height is 51 feet, which the code allows as an appropriate height.

The location of the building, parking and topographic conditions all required variances, which were approved 6-0.

George Tabit, National Church Residences vice president, said residents at the nursing and personal-care facility would pay a fee that includes housing and a packaging of services such as housekeeping and a meal plan.

He said the facility would offer independent living, assisted living or skilled care.

Tabit said the cost would be $2,000 per month for a one-bedroom unit, "upwards" for other units.

Architect George Berardi said construction is expected to take 12 to 14 months, and the goal has been to begin in late fall.

mkuhlman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekMarla