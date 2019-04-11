A proposed apartment complex in northwest Columbus has some neighbors worried about the effect on traffic and the area in general.

A developer wants to build 154 apartment units in three buildings at 6181 Thompson St. on the southeastern side of the Brookside Estates subdivision along West Dublin-Granville Road and in the Linworth neighborhood, according to documents from the city of Columbus.

“(At) the top of our concerns is traffic, and I think that is because we’re in the dark of what the scope of what this development is,” Brookside resident Michelle Morrison said.

The project would be spread across 8.34 acres, and it requires a change in zoning to a limited apartment classification and some other modifications, according to the Columbus records. Columbus City Council will have the final say on those matters, the documents said.

The Burk LLC investment group, the project's developer, is waiting on a traffic-engineering report that would determine access to the apartment complex, said attorney Jeffrey L. Brown, who is representing Burk.

One possibility is a right-turn-only lane in and out of the complex, which worries Brookside resident Kathy Turner, she said.

Turner said motorists likely would turn around on Brookside's McVey Boulevard or simply cut through the neighborhood, which has no sidewalks and an elementary school not far from the intersection.

“We’re going to work with the city just like every other developer does, trying to work out access issues," Brown said.

He said West Dublin-Granville Road is wide enough to handle the additional capacity from the apartment complex.

“Is there going to be more traffic because of this is this development? Yes,” Brown said. “Is there going to be a critical change because of it? Our opinion is no.”

The Far Northwest Coalition will hear the matter at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at the Perry Township administrative offices, 7125 Sawmill Road.

The coalition first heard the issue March 20 but tabled the matter because the development lacked details, said Cathleen Wolf, secretary for the coalition.

The coalition acts in an advisory role, and its recommendation, when it is made, will be forwarded to Columbus leaders.

Although Brookside Estates is in Perry Township, which has no jurisdiction over the project, but residents still want to have a say on the issue, said Chet Cheney, Perry Township trustee.

“Our concern always for development projects is that they shouldn’t proceed without the appropriate community involvement and input,” Cheney said.

