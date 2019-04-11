Two children were killed and their mother and sister are in critical condition Thursday, April 11, after they were struck by a car as they were crossing a road in west Columbus, just south of Hilliard, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Tiffany Bronson and her two daughters, 6-year-old Emily Ashbrook and 4-year-old Elizabeth Ashbrook, reportedly were crossing Roberts Road north to south from the area of the Hickory Mill Apartments toward the Silver Horn Centre strip shopping center about 2 p.m. April 11, police said.

Robert Shaw, 57, of Galloway was driving a tan Chevrolet Malibu eastbound on Roberts Road when he struck Bronson and her children, police said.

No charges had been filed the evening of April 11, and the crash is under investigation by the Columbus police Accident Investigation Unit.

Medics took the two girls to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Emily was pronounced dead by emergency room doctors at 3 p.m. Elizabeth remained hospitalized with serious injuries.

Bronson, who was pregnant, was transported to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where doctors performed an emergency cesarean section. She delivered a stillborn baby, police said.

Previous story:

Three people were taken to local hospitals after being struck by a vehicle in west Columbus – just south of Hilliard – on Thursday, April 11, according to WBNS-10TV.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, a woman and two children were hit near Roberts Road and Hickory Mill Drive just before 2 p.m.

Police said one of the children taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital has died.

