Two massage parlors in Hilliard were raided and shut down over alleged prostitution and human trafficking activity Thursday, April 11, following an undercover investigation, the city announced.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit and the Hilliard Division of Police closed Angel’s Touch Asia Spa, 4641 Leap Court, and Happy Body Massage, 4512 Cemetery Road.

The closures happened after the city of Hilliard filed civil nuisance abatement lawsuits against the massage parlors, and Franklin County Municipal Court Judge Stephanie Mingo granted temporary restraining orders against the two businesses to shut them down.

No criminal charges were filed and none are expected, said David Ball, Hilliard director of communications.

