Marble Cliff residents will be able to give their feedback Monday, April 15, during Village Council's public hearing on the proposed redevelopment of the property at 2015 W. Fifth Ave.

The hearing will take place around 7:15 p.m. as part of the regular council meeting at the village Administration Building, 1600 Fernwood Ave.

The revised plan submitted by developer F2 Cos. proposes 37 apartments, including three second-floor units in the 110-year-old Frank Packard-designed mansion at the site. The first floor of the mansion would include a clubhouse for the development's residents and a guest bedroom for visitors.

A three-story apartment building behind the mansion would have 30 one- and two-bedroom units. The development also would include three carriage houses, each with a single garden unit.

Council on April 15 will hold a second reading of legislation to approve a concept plan, preliminary development plan and rezoning for the project.

The agenda also includes an ordinance to approve a Community Reinvestment Area agreement between the village and the developer.

The council meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.

afroman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAfroman