Holli M. Osborn, 43, is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, to answer charges that she killed her husband, Dr. Christopher D. Osborn, 50, while he was sleeping July 18 in the couple’s Dublin residence.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien on Friday, April 12, said a Franklin County grand jury indicted Osborn for two counts of murder with firearm specifications.

“Holli Osborn spoke to her father in Logan County, and he eventually called police to report the death of his son-in-law,” O’Brien said.

Dublin police reported receiving a 911 call and arrived at the Osborns’ residence in the 5700 block of Ennishannon Place. Ennishannon Place is in the Ballantrae neighborhood, which is in Dublin city boundaries but is served by the Hilliard City Schools.

Osborn was pronounced dead just after 7:30 a.m. July 18 by Washington Township Fire Department paramedics.

Check this ThisWeekNEWS.com/Dublin for updates to this story.

tkrumlauf@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews