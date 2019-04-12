Area residents can celebrate the end of winter and the beginning of spring with a "BASH" that will help fund an improvement at the Cambridge City Park.



"Through the Years," a "BASH" for the Salt Fork Arts and Crafts Festival, celebrates the event’s 50th anniversary and will help raise funds for the continuation of the popular festival which comes to the Cambridge City Park each summer. This year the Festival is Aug. 9-10-11.



The BASH is planned for Thursday, April 25, at the Pritchard-Laughlin Civic Center, with doors opening at 5 p.m., dinner served at 6 p.m. and entertainment beginning at 7 p.m. Cost of a ticket is $40 and they can be purchased at Ellie's Cottage downtown Cambridge, online at www.saltforkfestival.org or from any board member.



Some of the funds raised by the event will go towards a project to build an archway and entrance to the Cambridge City Park that incorporates the history of the Salt Fork Arts & Crafts Festival. The stone and wrought iron entrance will welcome visitors to the park with part of the archway including "Home of Salt Fork Festival." Carol Wilcox-Jones, chairman of the Festival, said work on the archway is planned to begin by June 1 so it can be completed prior to the beginning of this year’s event.



The Gateway Project for the Park was designed by local artist Bob Jennings. The work to be accomplished is currently in the hands of Cambridge contractor Jack Warne Construction, and the decorative wrought iron work will be done by Michael LaPlante of Friesenger's, Inc.



The "BASH" fundraiser begins at 5 p.m. when the doors open for appetizers donated by McKenna's Market with a cash bar close by and a chance to view all the great auction items available.



Music through the years will be provided in the background by DJ Jon Clark. Silent auction bidding always creates great fun as bids are checked frequently throughout the evening on favorite items. The dinner will be catered by Theo's Restaurant with strawberry pie for dessert.



"Memories and Musical Performance by Bzur Haun" will be the featured entertainment at the Festival BASH with Cambridge native Bzur Haun sharing memories of his youth at the Salt Fork Arts & Crafts Festival with a slide show presentation.



His piano and vocal selections will include songs through the years as the festival celebrates its 50th Anniversary. This is nothing new to Bzur as in the1980s during his high school days, he was a frequent performer at the festival. Not only did he perform as an individual but he also accompanied other students, sang in high school ensembles, played in the Cambridge City Band and the Simcox Big Band.



The last 25 years he has lived in the San Francisco Bay area where he is presently CEO of Visage Mobile, a software company, and owns several Beeline Bike franchises. Bzur and his wife, Page, spend a great deal of family time with their three children in sports and school events.



Both the silent auction and the live auction offer great opportunities to find a special treasure while helping keep the festival vibrant in our area. Items in the auctions will cover a wide range including: gift certificates, fantastic gift baskets, Cambridge Glass, tickets to Blossom Music Festival, tickets to a baseball game, a weekend stay at a cabin on Seneca Lake and much more.



Anyone with items to donate should bring them to Larry Brill's State Farm Insurance on Steubenville Avenue. For information, contact Judy Brill at 740-705-3003 or Carol Jones at 740-705-6866. Support will help the festival continue for many years to come.



In addition to event tickets, there are opportunities to be a sponsor for the BASH. A full eight-person table reservation is $320; a BASH event sponsorship is $250 and includes recognition in the program and in the ballroom; a combination package of $500 includes the sponsorship, full table and eight free raffle tickets.