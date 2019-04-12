Delaware police said power tools, including a jackhammer, generator, concrete vibrator, blower pack and vibration compactor, were stolen from the 300 block of London Road in a theft reported at 3:35 p.m. April 8.

The stolen items are valued at $8,700, reports said.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* A resident of the first block of Belle Avenue reported at 3:09 p.m. April 8 that a collection agency had been in contact about a fraudulent credit-card purchase of $1,023 that occurred in 2016.

* Loss was listed at $800 when the credit account of a resident of the first block of Orchard Heights Street was used without permission in identity theft reported at 6:42 p.m. April 8.

* A Department of Jobs and Family Services benefits card was stolen from the 300 block of North Union Street in a theft reported at 10:31 a.m. April 7.

* Loss was listed at $90 when the credit card of a resident of the first block of Columbus Avenue was used without permission in identity theft reported at 10:53 a.m. April 7.

* A bicycle was reported stolen from a front porch in the 100 block of Muirwood Village Drive at 3:34 p.m. April 7.

* A resident of the 100 block of Locust Curve Drive reported at 11:19 a.m. April 4 that she paid $360 to have insulation installed in her home, but the work was not done and she has been unable to get a response from the installer.

* A television valued at $200 was stolen during a burglary in the 300 block of East Central Avenue in a theft reported at 4:49 p.m. April 4.

* A package containing cosmetics valued at more than $46 was stolen in the 100 block of North Washington Street in a theft reported at 5:39 a.m. April 4.