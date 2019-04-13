The Upper Arlington Board of Education will consider a request from district administrators during a special meeting to seek bids to replace the parking lots at two schools.

The board will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at the district’s Central Office, 1950 Mallway Drive, and will consider a measure to authorize COO Chris Potts to solicit contract bids for parking-lot replacements at Jones and Hastings middle schools.

